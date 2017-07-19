9/11 survivors call on May to release Saudi financing extremism report

Survivors of the September 11 attacks have called on British Prime Minister Theresa May to allow the release of a government report highlighting the Saudi role in funding extremism.

The plea was made on Tuesday in a letter signed by 15 survivors, who demanded that May seize the chance to publish the report commissioned by her predecessor, David Cameron, according to presstv.ir.

"The UK now has the unique historic opportunity to stop the killing spree of Wahhabism-inspired terrorists by releasing the UK government's report on terrorism financing in the UK which, according to media reports, places Saudi Arabia at its center of culpability," the letter said. "The longer Saudi Arabia's complicity is hidden from sunlight, the longer terrorism will continue. They must be stopped; but who will stop them? We submit that you are uniquely situated to shine the cleansing light of public consciousness."

"We respectfully urge you to release the report now, finished or unfinished. We ask you to consider all the victims of state-sponsored, Saudi-financed terrorism, their families and their survivors in the UK and all over the world," it added.

Last week, British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the report would not be made public, citing privacy and national security reasons. However, Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas has suggested that the refusal to publish the report is due to Britain’s reluctance to criticize its long-time Arab ally.

The September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City left some 3,000 people dead in 2001, also causing about $10 billion in property and infrastructure damage.

Of the 19 hijackers who allegedly carried out the 9/11 attacks, 15 were Saudi nationals and available evidence suggests some of them were linked to high-ranking Saudi officials.Yet, many experts have raised questions about the official account. They believe that rogue elements within the US government orchestrated the 9/11 attacks in order to accelerate the US war machine and advance the Zionist agenda on the pretext of the so-called war on terror.