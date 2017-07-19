RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0915 GMT July 19 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 196934
Published: 0420 GMT 19 Jul 2017

IRGC official calls for development of country’s defensive capabilities

IRGC official calls for development of country’s defensive capabilities

Lieutenant Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Hossein Salami called for development of country’s defensive capabilities including those of naval force.

Speaking to a gathering of IRGC navy officials, the commander said that the navy should deepen its capabilities according to the level of enemy's threats and movements it may encounter in the future, according to IRNA.

The current increasing growth of violence, crime and sedition in the world is the direct result of US and Zionist regime policies across the world, he noted.

Salami said that US increases hatred and discord in the world to flourish its arm factories. 

Emergence of Iran’s Islamic Revolution changed the oppressive order and equations dominating the world, he said.

Enemies are not able to prevent increase of Iran’s power and the geopolitics of the Islamic Revolution is developing, the commander added.

   
KeyWords
IRGC
defense capabilities
development
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1049 sec