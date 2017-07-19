IRGC official calls for development of country’s defensive capabilities

Lieutenant Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Hossein Salami called for development of country’s defensive capabilities including those of naval force.

Speaking to a gathering of IRGC navy officials, the commander said that the navy should deepen its capabilities according to the level of enemy's threats and movements it may encounter in the future, according to IRNA.



The current increasing growth of violence, crime and sedition in the world is the direct result of US and Zionist regime policies across the world, he noted.



Salami said that US increases hatred and discord in the world to flourish its arm factories.



Emergence of Iran’s Islamic Revolution changed the oppressive order and equations dominating the world, he said.



Enemies are not able to prevent increase of Iran’s power and the geopolitics of the Islamic Revolution is developing, the commander added.