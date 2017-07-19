Iran Deputy FM to discuss developments with Syrian officials

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Arab and African Affairs arrived in Damascus to meet and confer with Syrian officials.

Hossein Jaberi Ansari arrived in Damascus late on Tuesday to participate in meetings of the fifth Iran-Syria Joint Political Commission, IRNA reported.



He is also to talk with Syrian officials on the latest developments of the region and discuss bilateral cooperation.



He last visited Syria in January and held talks with the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Prime Minister Imad Khamis and Deputy Foreign Minisry Faisal Mekdad on the latest developments of the country and the world.