Deputy of Trade Promotion Organization Mohammad-Reza Modudi said on Tuesday that the US is again one of Iran’s export destinations after the Iran-G5+1 nuclear deal.

Saying that in the previous Iranian year (20 March, 2016 – 20 March, 2017), $ 90m worth saffron and carpets were exported to the US, he added, “Our markets are not limited to the region, China and India; we export goods to Europe and the US too.”



After the Iran-G5+1 nuclear deal, Italy, Germany, France and the US returned among our export markets, said Modudi, IRNA reported.