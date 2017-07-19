RSS
News ID: 196944
Published: 0730 GMT 19 Jul 2017

Iranian Health minister arrives in Kabul

Iranian Health minister arrives in Kabul

Ministry of Health and Medical Education Hassan Qazizadeh Hashemi, heading a delegation arrived in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday.

Before leaving Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan for Kabul, Hashemi said, “The agreements made in Bishkek are a great opportunity for Iran health sector to engage with countries in the Eurasia region”, IRNA reported.

Hashemi held a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Talantbek Batyraliev on establishing cooperation in different fields, including treatment and hospital services, laboratory equipment and supplies, medical education and research, healthcare, preventing infectious and non-contagious diseases and development of healthcare networks.

During his stay in Bishkek, Hashemi had visits to several universities and medical centers to explore new ways to further ties.

   
