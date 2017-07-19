Russian lawyer who met Trump Jr. ready to testify before Congress

The Russian lawyer who met with US President Donald Trump's eldest son during the 2016 presidential election campaign claims she's ready to testify before the US Senate in Congress.

Natalia Veselnitskaya attended a meeting with Donald Trump Jr. during the election campaign in June 2016 at which he reportedly received damaging information from the Russian government on his father's rival Hillary Clinton.

“I am ready to clarify the situation behind the mass hysteria, but only through lawyers or testifying in the Senate,” Veselnitskaya said in an interview with RT on Wednesday.

“If the Senate wishes to hear the real story, I will be happy to speak up and share everything I wanted to tell Mr. Trump,” she added in reference to her previous statement that the meeting with Donald Trump Jr. focused on US-Russian adoption policies and a US sanctions law.

Trump Jr. had been told by email that a "Russian government attorney" would provide damaging details about Clinton, The New York Times reported in July, citing US officials.

According to the report, Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also took part in the meeting with the Russian lawyer.

Trump Jr. initially denied that he had received any information about the former secretary of state, asserting that the meeting had been held at the request of an acquaintance.

The FBI as well as several congressional committees are investigating whether the Russian government coordinated with Trump associates during the 2016 campaign and transition.

The US intelligence community has accused Russia of running a series of high-profile cyber attacks to change the outcome of the November 8 presidential election. Russian President Vladimir Putin has firmly denied the hacking allegations.

Trump has repeatedly rejected such reports and has expressed support for improving relations with the US’ former Cold War foe.