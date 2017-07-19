Hungary’s police stops trains after bomb threat

Hungarian police have halted and vacated all 18 international trains circulating in Hungary in response to a bomb threat, they said in a statement Wednesday.

Police said they received a call from an unidentified man that explosives had been planted on international trains en route within Hungary.

"Police are conducting searches on the trains," the statement on the police website said.

MAV, Hungary's state railway company, said Wednesday that police haven't found any explosives on any of the trains searched so far. But the checks will be held on all international trains entering Hungary until midnight (2200 GMT; 6 p.m. EDT), so passengers should expect delays.

As many as 20,000 Hungarian and international travelers were affected by the delays lasting up to three hours, according to the national railway station company.

MAV was offering refunds and to rebook trips for passengers affected by the delays caused by the inspections.

The bomb threat came as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hosts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also met Wednesday in Budapest with the prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia.