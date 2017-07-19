RSS
1011 GMT July 19 2017

News ID: 196954
Published: 1702 GMT 19 Jul 2017

Turkish PM names new justice, defense ministers in cabinet reshuffle

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has announced a cabinet reshuffle, replacing or swapping 11 of the country’s 26 ministers.

Yildirim told reporters on Wednesday that five new ministers were appointed and six cabinet members were reshuffled.

Legislator Abdulhamit Gul was named as the new justice minister and former deputy prime minister Nurettin Canikli was appointed as the defense minister.

The former ministers for justice and defense were appointed deputy prime ministers.

The premier also said that 15 ministers remained in their posts, with the economic management team being largely untouched as the ministers of finance, economy, customs and development were not changed.

Mehmet Simsek, a figure widely respected by investors, also stayed on as a deputy prime minister despite the replacement of four deputy premiers by Yildirim on Wednesday.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Energy Minister Berat Albayrak, who is Erdogan's son-in-law, have retained their positions.

Numan Kurtulmus, who had been a deputy prime minister and government spokesman, took over the tourism portfolio.

The announcement came after an unscheduled meeting between Yildirim and President Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential palace earlier on Wednesday.

A reshuffle had been widely expected since May, when Erdogan reassumed the chairmanship role in the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) more than a month after a controversial referendum boosted his powers.

   
