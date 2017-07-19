Protesters in wheelchairs block UK Parliament entrance over benefit cuts

Protesters in wheelchairs have attempted to block the entrance to the House of Commons in the UK Parliament to demonstrate cuts to disability benefits.

The demonstration took place Wednesday in Parliament's Central Lobby as lawmakers attempted to exit the House chamber following Prime Minister's Questions.

The campaign group, Disabled People Against Cuts (DPAC), chanted "no justice, no peace" and demanded to speak with MPs, saying they were campaigning against cuts to social care.

Protesters chanted: "This is a message to [Prime Minister] Theresa May: while we have no justice, you will have no peace" and "No more deaths from benefit cuts."

Police formed a line at the entrance to the lobby as some of the demonstrators demanded to talk to MPs.

Opposition Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn greeted the protesters as they chanted a chorus of “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn.”

A member of the DPAC told The Independent she was in the Palace of Westminster to protest against the closure of the Independent Living Fund in 2015.

“Many disabled people with high support needs have had their care packages cut between 20 to 60 percent and are facing a bleak future in residential care or imprisoned at home, excluded from society,” she said.

Last year in September, the head of Britain’s NHS Providers, which represents hospitals across the country, issued a stark warning that National Health Services (NHS) is on the verge of collapse due to its swelling cash crisis.

May has been accused of being ‘in denial’ about the full extent of the crisis within the NHS.

In January, a large number of people staged a demonstration in London to protest against the government’s policy on the NHS.

The British Red Cross warned last year that the looming humanitarian crisis at the NHS is due to budget cuts imposed by the government.