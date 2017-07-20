Pakistani senior official invited to President Rouhani’s oath taking ceremony

Iran Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost met Chairman of the country's Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and handed over the invitation from his Iranian counterpart Ali Larijani to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Rouhani slated for August 5, 2017, in Tehran.

Iran Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Ali Larijani on Wednesday made a telephone call to Rabbani on Wednesday inviting him in person for the occasion, IRNA reported.



Larijani mentioned that he would be eagerly waiting to receive his Pakistani counterpart in Tehran, as after attending the ceremony, chairman Senate shall continue his bilateral engagements in Tehran with top Iranian political leadership, a press release said.



Rabbani accepted the invitation and said that keeping in view the historic brotherly relations with Islamic Republic of Iran, he also looks forward to meeting with Iranian speaker to discuss regional and international issues particularly in furthering the parliamentary relations between the two countries.



The swearing-in ceremony of Iran's re-elected President Rouhani is to be held on August 5 in Iran's Majlis. Many heads of states and top officials from different countries are to take part in the event.



Rouhani was re-elected for his second term of office on May 19, sweeping over 23 million or 57% of the votes.