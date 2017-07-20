Iranian economic, trade, scientific delegation in S. Africa

Iranian economic, commercial and scientific delegation which is currently in South Africa discussed areas of cooperation with the country’s officials over the past two days.

The Iranian team headed by Director General of Foreign Ministry’s African Affairs Mehdi Aqa-Jafari includes representatives from ministries of petroleum; finance and economic affairs; industry, mine and trade; agriculture Jahad; and science, research and technology; as well as the Central Bank; Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization; Chamber of Commerce, Bank Pasargad; and Mahan Air, IRNA reported.



Aqa-Jafari said that the visit is aimed at exchanging views on cooperation of the two countries’ specialized sectors in a bid to help promote trade, economic and scientific ties in post-JCPOA era.



Given the positive international atmosphere and the serious resolve of the two countries’ officials for promoting cooperation in various spheres, the technical-specialized team is in South Africa to pursue the implementation of the agreements previously signed between the two capitals, he said.



The visiting team will also discuss successful holding of the 13th Iran-South Africa Joint Commission Meeting, the official said.



The 13th Iran-South Africa Joint Commission Meeting to be co-headed by the two countries’ foreign ministers will be held in Pretoria in autumn.



Meanwhile, Iran’s Ambassador to South Africa Mohsen Movahhedi-Qomi evaluated the trip as positive, saying that presence of the Iranian team in Pretoria and welcoming warmly by South Africa reveals the two sides’ enthusiasm for boosting cooperation in different fields.