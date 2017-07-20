RSS
News ID: 196973
Published: 0754 GMT 20 Jul 2017

Iran, Japan hold new round of human rights’ talks

The 12th round of human rights’ talks between Iran and Japan kicked off in Tokyo on July 19, the news is reported on Thursday.

During the two-day negotiations, the two sides will discuss bilateral cooperation in the area of human rights in the international communities, IRNA reported. 

The 11th round of human rights’ talks between Tehran and Tokyo was held in early 2016, and also with cooperation of the United Nations (UN).

   
KeyWords
Iran
Japan
human rights
 
