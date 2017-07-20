Iran U19 volleyball team routs Tunisia U21 in friendly match

The Iran men's national under-19 volleyball team has defeated the Tunisia men's national under-21 volleyball team in a preparation match for the 2017 Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship, which is scheduled to be held in Bahrain later this year.

On Wednesday evening, the Iranian squad delivered a consistent play from the outset to the end of the match played in the Tunisian capital city of Tunis, and routed the North African team 3-0 in straight sets (25-23, 25-21 and 25-21), presstv.ir reported.

The Iran men's national under-19 volleyball team is scheduled to return to action on Thursday to take on the Tunisia men's national under-19 volleyball team.

The Iranian outfit is preparing for the 2017 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship, which will be hosted by the Bahraini cities of Riffa and Isa Town from August 18 to 27.

The Iran men's national under-19 volleyball team has joined squads from China, the Czech Republic, Italy and Mexico in Pool C of the upcoming tournament.

Bahrain, Egypt, Puerto Rico, Tunisia and the United States form Pool A in the event.

While Brazil, Cuba, France, Japan and Poland will compete in Pool B, young Argentine sportswomen will play against counterparts from Chile, Russia, South Korea and Turkey.