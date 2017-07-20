RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0255 GMT July 20 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 196977
Published: 1012 GMT 20 Jul 2017

Azerbaijan's quake felt at Iran's northern province

Azerbaijan's quake felt at Iran's northern province

The 4.7-magnitude earthquake which shook the neighboring Republic of Azerbaijan was also felt in northern cities of Iran's northwestern province of Ardebil on Thursday.

The quake frightened people in Parsabad and Bileh-Savar two cities near the provinical capital city of Ardebil, according to IRNA.

The center of the tremor was the city of Sabirabad in west of the Republic of Azerbaijan. 

It occurred at 10:52 hours local time (0622 GMT), and at the depth of 26 km.

There is no report on any damage caused by the earthquake.

   
KeyWords
quake
Azerbaijan
Iran
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/6987 sec