Azerbaijan's quake felt at Iran's northern province

The 4.7-magnitude earthquake which shook the neighboring Republic of Azerbaijan was also felt in northern cities of Iran's northwestern province of Ardebil on Thursday.

The quake frightened people in Parsabad and Bileh-Savar two cities near the provinical capital city of Ardebil, according to IRNA.



The center of the tremor was the city of Sabirabad in west of the Republic of Azerbaijan.



It occurred at 10:52 hours local time (0622 GMT), and at the depth of 26 km.



There is no report on any damage caused by the earthquake.