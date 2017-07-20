Iran’s FM official meets Syrian president

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab-African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad discussed issues of mutual interests in a meeting held on Thursday.

Latest developments in Syria and in the region as well as issues related to Tehran-Damascus relations were major topics discussed by the two sides.



Jaberi Ansari wo is in a two-day visit to Syria, also met with the Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem and the deputy Foreign Minister of Syria Faisal Mekdad on Wednesday, according to IRNA.