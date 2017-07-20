RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0255 GMT July 20 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 196978
Published: 1020 GMT 20 Jul 2017

Iran’s FM official meets Syrian president

Iran’s FM official meets Syrian president

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab-African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad discussed issues of mutual interests in a meeting held on Thursday.

Latest developments in Syria and in the region as well as issues related to Tehran-Damascus relations were major topics discussed by the two sides.

Jaberi Ansari wo is in a two-day visit to Syria, also met with the Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem and the deputy Foreign Minister of Syria Faisal Mekdad on Wednesday, according to IRNA.

   
KeyWords
Iran
FM
Syrian president
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0840 sec