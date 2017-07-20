RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0255 GMT July 20 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 196981
Published: 1203 GMT 20 Jul 2017

Seminar on Iran, Indonesia trade prospects

Seminar on Iran, Indonesia trade prospects

A seminar on understanding the business opportunities between Iran and Indonesia was held by Indonesia’s Ministry of Trade in Tangerang on Wednesday.

The Iranian Ambassador to Indonesia Valioallah Mohammadi Nasrabadi referred to the cooperation background in different realms and elaborated Iran’s desirable conditions after the implementation of the landmark nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), IRNA reported.

Nasrabadi also referred to the countries and foreign companies’s willingness to have economic and trade business relation with Iran after JCPOA and wanted the Indonesian firms and corporations to take advantage of the provided opportunity to invest in Iran.

The ambassador referred to the presence of great international companies including Total, Boeing, Airbus, Peugeot, etc in Iran’s market and signing business and investment contract with them as a sign of lifting up the sanctions.

The Indonesian side said that the most important challenges to conduct business and trade with Iran are Iran’s high customs tariffs, intermediation in banking affairs of the transaction between the two countries and the lack of knowledge of the Indonesian products in Iran.

   
KeyWords
seminar
Indonesia
Iran
trade
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1503 sec