Seminar on Iran, Indonesia trade prospects

A seminar on understanding the business opportunities between Iran and Indonesia was held by Indonesia’s Ministry of Trade in Tangerang on Wednesday.

The Iranian Ambassador to Indonesia Valioallah Mohammadi Nasrabadi referred to the cooperation background in different realms and elaborated Iran’s desirable conditions after the implementation of the landmark nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), IRNA reported.



Nasrabadi also referred to the countries and foreign companies’s willingness to have economic and trade business relation with Iran after JCPOA and wanted the Indonesian firms and corporations to take advantage of the provided opportunity to invest in Iran.



The ambassador referred to the presence of great international companies including Total, Boeing, Airbus, Peugeot, etc in Iran’s market and signing business and investment contract with them as a sign of lifting up the sanctions.



The Indonesian side said that the most important challenges to conduct business and trade with Iran are Iran’s high customs tariffs, intermediation in banking affairs of the transaction between the two countries and the lack of knowledge of the Indonesian products in Iran.