One in eight people who voted for Trump regret their choise: Poll

About one in eight Americans who voted for US President Donald Trump last year said they would not do so again after witnessing Trump's turbulent first six months in the White House, according to a poll.

According to the Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Thursday, 12 percent of respondents who had voted for Trump on Election Day in November said they would not vote for him "if the 2016 presidential election were held today."

The poll, which surveyed voters who had told Reuters/Ipsos on Election Day how they had cast their ballots, highlights the growing disillusionment among Trump supporters.

While most of the people who voted for Trump said they would vote for him again, the erosion of support within his base of older, dissatisfied, mostly white voters poses a potential challenge for the president.

Trump, who won the election with a slim margin, is losing the support he needs to push his agenda through a divided Congress and potentially win a second term in 2020.

The Trump voters who said they would not vote for him again gave varying reasons in interviews for why they had changed their minds.

Some were tired of his daily insults of the media, the judiciary and Democratic lawmakers. Some were disappointed that the Trump administration has not ended the mistrust and hyper-partisanship in Washington as much as they had hoped.

Numerous polls taken since Trump’s inauguration in January show that the majority of Americans disapprove of the president’s performance.

Trump’s approval ratings are the lowest at this stage of a presidency since modern polling began in the mid-20th century.

America’s standing in the world has also deteriorated sharply under Trump and many of his key policies are broadly unpopular around the globe, according to a survey released last month by the Pew Research Center.