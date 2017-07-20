Washington's so-called anti-terror campaign meant to control regional states: Houthi

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has condemned Washington’s so-called campaign against terrorism as a plot by US statesmen to exercise complete control over the Middle East countries, and to achieve their goals there.

Addressing his supporters via a televised speech from the northwestern Yemeni city of Sa’ada on Thursday afternoon, Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi stated that the United States seeks to deal blows to regional nations in the name of fight against terror.

He added that the US is determined to target those who are fighting to break Washington’s hegemony in Yemen, Syria and elsewhere in the region.

Houthi said that the United States ordered certain regional states, above all Saudi Arabia, to launch an onslaught against Yemen when the al-Qaeda terror group was on its last breath.

“Even though all regional wars, seditious moves and crises are in line with US and Israeli interests, Washington pretends as if it has had no role in their emergence,” Houthi commented.

The Ansarullah leader also warned Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates about the repercussions of the ongoing developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, mainly increased Israeli security measures at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds, stressing that their efforts to normalize diplomatic relations with the Tel Aviv regime will accredit Zionists.

Houthi further pointed to the US bids to partition Yemen and Syria, warning that other regional countries will fall prey in case the destructive plots go as planned.

“The mercenary regimes that are helping the United States in such schemes will eventually receive a stinging slap from the US itself,” he emphasized.

Houthi also condemned US plans to dominate Yemen, and its interference in the domestic affairs of the crisis-hit Arabic country. He stressed that the Yemeni nation will not stand silent in the face any act of aggression.

The Ansarullah chief urged all Yemenis to remain vigilant and stand united against conspiracies.

Houthi said US Secretary of Defense James Mattis is determined to intensify Yemen’s conflict, stressing that the number one priority of his movement is now to fight enemies, and prevent division.

Saudi Arabia has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to reinstate former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh, and to undermine the Houthi Ansarullah movement. The Riyadh regime has, however, failed to reach its goals despite suffering great expense.

The military aggression has claimed the lives of more than 12,000 people, mostly civilians.