Evicting terrorists not limited to Iran's borders: : IRGC commander

A senior military commander says Iran's fight against terrorists is not limited to evicting them from the country's borders and goes far beyond them.

“Driving out bandits and terrorists from the Islamic Republic of Iran's borders is not our sole goal. Rather, our strategy is to go after the rear detachments and gathering sites of the terrorist groups," Brig. Gen. Mohammad Pakpour said on Thursday.

On June 7, gunmen mounted assaults on Iran’s Parliament and the Mausoleum of late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini, leaving 18 people dead and over 50 others wounded, which were claimed by Daesh.

Iran responded to the attack with a missile strike which pummeled Daesh positions in Syria’s Dayr al-Zawr, killing more than 170 Takfiri elements and inflicting heavy damage to their weaponry and communication systems.

Pakpour, who is the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)'s Ground Forces, said Iran is increasingly and consistently upgrading its intelligence and operational readiness to confront the threats of terrorist groups and protect its borders.

"The security services of some regional countries sponsoring terrorists such as Saudi Arabia and trans-regional states such as the criminal America are attempting to create terrorist groups on Iran's borders in the northwest and southeast and make them insecure," he said.

Pakpour said, "Today, the extent of terrorism and terrorist acts in the world has become widespread and the interesting is that some of the countries that themselves are the main supporters and agents of the creation, development and support of terrorists are accusing others, including the Islamic Republic, of supporting and sponsoring terrorism."

Armed bandits, outlaws and drug dealers regularly attack police forces and border guards in southeastern Iran.

Back in April, 11 Iranian border guards lost their lives and three others sustained injuries in an attack near the border town of Mirjaveh. The Pakistan-based Jaish ul-Adl terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The assailants fled back to Pakistan, prompting Iran to warn that it reserved the right to hit them where they were if Islamabad did not take action.