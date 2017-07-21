Stomach bloating could be a symptom of deadly cancers

Stomach bloating is a common digestive complaint and can be caused by a variety of conditions — down to diet or even irritable bowel syndrome.

Usually bloating can be caused by excess wind, constipation or food intolerance, express.co.uk reported.

However, the condition is also a warning sign of three types of cancer and doctors warn that if symptoms are persistent, people should get them checked.

Bloating can be a warning sign of bowel cancer, ovarian cancer and stomach cancer.

Bowel cancer is a disease which is easily treatable if it is caught early.

It is one of the most common types of cancer diagnosed in the UK and most people diagnosed with it are over the age of 60.

Symptoms to look out for include persistent lower abdominal pain, bloating and discomfort in the abdomen.

Ovarian cancer symptoms are not always easy to spot.

Cancer Research UK said each year around 7,300 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer and long-term survival remains just 35 percent.

Dr. Alison Wint, on National Health Service (NHS) Choices said: “Feeling bloated most days for three weeks or more can be a sign of ovarian cancer, which is why it's so important to see your doctor straight away.

“Early detection makes it easier to treat. Seeing your doctor could save your life.”

The NHS Be Clear on Cancer campaign said some symptoms can be mistaken for irritable bowel syndrome or even PMS.

In March, Sarah Green joined This Morning hosts Holly and Phil to discuss the symptoms of ovarian cancer, after her mother died from the disease.

“Ovarian cancer — and I’m on a mission here — it’s not silent if you know the symptoms and it doesn’t have to be a killer,” she said.

“It was confused with IBS for a long time. It is very rare that IBS presents for the first time in someone over fifty.

“Let me just say — you could have all these symptoms and it could be something else.

“If you are not happy, ask for a scan. Ask for an ultra sound scan. A blood test is another way of finding out what is going on. If your GP seems to be unaware of some of the facts and figures, take some leaflets in.”

Stomach cancer is more common among men and those who are over the age of 55.

The disease affects thousands of people every year — experts believe up to 7,000 people receive a diagnosis of the disease every year in the UK.

Early stage symptoms include feeling full very quickly after eating and feeling very bloated after eating.