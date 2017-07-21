Japan to keep primary surplus target despite shortfall outlook

News ID: 197000 Published: 0614 GMT 21 Jul 2017

LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso



Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday the government would stick to its aim of achieving a primary budget surplus in the fiscal year ending in March 2021 despite its most recent projection for a $73 billion (£56.34 billion) shortfall.

Aso made the remarks to reporters after a cabinet meeting when asked about the government's projection this week that the primary budget deficit would total 8.2 trillion yen ($73.2 billion) in fiscal 2020/21 even assuming healthy economic growth, according to Reuters.

KeyWords