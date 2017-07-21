RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1148 GMT July 21 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197007
Published: 0733 GMT 21 Jul 2017

Austrian economy to grow 1.7% annually to 2021

Austrian economy to grow 1.7% annually to 2021
wikimedia.org

The Austrian economy is on track for steady growth of an average 1.7 percent each year until 2021, a leading research institute said.

In its latest medium-term prognosis for the domestic economy, the Vienna-based Institute for Advanced Studies (IHS) said after many years of weak growth, the positive start to 2017 will be maintained going forward, albeit at a slightly lesser rate, Xinhua wrote.

The anticipated growth rate will put Austria on par with growth expectations for the remainder of the eurozone, and be about one percent higher than average growth seen between 2012 and 2016.

The improved situation is largely expected to come from a strong increase in private consumption, as well as an increase in demand for exports on the back of an improvement in global trade.

The present trend toward an improved situation on the job market is also expected to continue, including an improvement in new jobs available as well as a continued drop in unemployment.

The latter will however still remain at a relatively high eight percent as per Austria's domestic calculation method by 2021, IHS noted.

   
KeyWords
Austria
Austrian economy
Austrian economy to grow
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1406 sec