1148 GMT July 21 2017

Published: 0734 GMT 21 Jul 2017

Portugal places €1.75b of bonds

Portugal places €1.75b of bonds
Portugal placed €1.75 billion ($2 billion) in six- and 12-month treasury bills at average yields more negative than the previous comparable auctions, according to Portuguese Treasury and Debt Management Agency (IGCP).

Portugal placed €1.25 billion in 12-month bills at an average yield of minus 0.259 percent, against minus 0.153 percent in the similar auction on May 17, Xinhua reported.

Portugal also placed €500 million in six-month bonds at an average yield of minus 0.292 percent against minus 0.210 percent in the similar auction in the same day.

The demand for the 12-month bills was 1.7 times the amount placed while that for the six-month bills 2.77 times the amount placed.

The IGCP plans to raise €4.5 billion through treasury bills auctions between July and the end of September this year.

The agency placed €1 billion in 10-year and 28-year bonds.

   
Portugal places €1.75b of bonds
 
