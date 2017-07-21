RSS
1149 GMT July 21 2017

News ID: 197009
Published: 0736 GMT 21 Jul 2017

IMF gives ‘in principle’ backing to $1.8 billion loan for Greece

tradearabia.com

The International Monetary Fund’s board has given its provisional approval to a $1.8 billion contribution to an EU-led rescue plan for Greece, holding up its end of a bargain struck with European authorities last month.

But Thursday’s vote, which grants its ‘in principle’ backing to a bailout plan for Athens, does not clear the way for a sudden cash infusion to Greece. Under the terms of the deal struck last month, the IMF will not be contributing any funds until Greece’s European creditors agree to more debt relief for Athens, FT reported.

The IMF continues to view Greece’s debt load as ‘unsustainable’ and papers presented by staff to the board, which were expected to be released later, were thought to have laid out what remains an ominous path to recovery for Athens.

   
IMF
Greece
loan for Greece
 
