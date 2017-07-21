RSS
News ID: 197018
Published: 1122 GMT 21 Jul 2017

Protests after Israel restricts Beit-ul-Moqaddas Old City prayers

Protests after Israel restricts Beit-ul-Moqaddas Old City prayers
AFP
A Palestinian protester holds a copy of the Holy Qur’an and shouts slogans in front of Israeli security forces during a demonstration in Beit-ul-Moqaddas' Old City on July 20, 2017.

Israeli police barred men under 50 from entering Beit-ul-Moqaddas' Old City for Friday Muslim prayers as tensions rose and protests erupted over new security measures at a highly sensitive holy site. The rare ban came after Israeli ministers decided not to order the removal of metal detectors erected at entrances to the Haram al-Sharif mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, following an attack nearby a week ago that killed two policemen.

