Protests after Israel restricts Beit-ul-Moqaddas Old City prayers

Israeli police barred men under 50 from entering Beit-ul-Moqaddas' Old City for Friday Muslim prayers as tensions rose and protests erupted over new security measures at a highly sensitive holy site. The rare ban came after Israeli ministers decided not to order the removal of metal detectors erected at entrances to the Haram al-Sharif mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, following an attack nearby a week ago that killed two policemen.

