Yazd, home to three monotheistic religions

The representative of Zoroastrians in Iran's Parliament hailed the peaceful coexistence among members of three monotheistic religions: Islam, Judaism and Zoroastrianism in Yazd pointing to the registration of the central Iranian city on the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Esfandiar Ekhtiari further said that Yazd enjoys a high status among Iranian cities in view of its cultural and social history.

"The culture of Yazd is deeply rooted in ancient Iranian culture with a focus on interaction, peaceful coexistence, acceptance of differences and respect for the commonalities between different groups."

According to ifpnews.com, the lawmaker noted that Yazd's rich culture is manifested on the walls of the old monuments in the old city. Some unique monuments in the central desert of Iran fully reveal the cultural and social concepts in Iranian culture, he said.

He underlined that not only the tangible but also the intangible legacies of Yazd have been registered as a world heritage. "The registration of Yazd is in fact the registration of a thought, approach, culture and lifestyle," he noted.

Ekhtiari expressed gratitude to Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization for its efforts to register Yazd as a world heritage and added that good steps have been taken by the organization to achieve the goal.

"The registration paves the way for a better presentation of Iran to the world and provides us an opportunity to attract more tourists," he said.

The lawmaker also congratulated the Iranians and the world on the registration of Yazd as a world heritage site and said, "I also extend my sincere thanks to the people of Yazd for their efforts to keep alive the rich culture of the city over the past thousands years."