Turkish minister seeks to cool row with Germany as Erdogan condemns German comments

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday condemned comments by Germany's Economy Minister warning companies off investing in Turkey and said the country should "pull itself together" as a dispute between the NATO allies escalates, Reuters reported.

In a speech in Istanbul, Erdogan also said that a German Foreign Ministry travel warning against Turkey was baseless and malicious and that the German government should give account for terrorists which he said the country was harboring.

Tensions between the NATO allies have escalated since Turkey arrested six human rights activists including German national Peter Steudtner on accusations of terrorism; but relations have been strained over a series of often bitter disputes this year.

Turkey's minister told Reuters he believed the Turkey-Germany crisis was temporary.

"One must refrain from words that would cause lasting harm...to the economies," Zeybekci said in an interview. "Germany must reassess comments that are inappropriate."

But Germany said almost immediately afterwards it would review Turkish applications for arms projects.

"We're checking all applications," an Economy Ministry spokeswoman said.

That means the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (Bafa) probably cannot issue new export approvals; but projects already agreed will not be affected initially as no international sanctions have been imposed on Turkey.

In 2016 the German government exported armaments worth 83.9 million euros to Turkey. In the first four months of 2017, business worth 22 million euros was approved - for deliveries for the navy and for joint projects with other NATO partners.

Germany has warned Germans travelling to Turkey that they do so at their own peril. Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was quoted as comparing Turkey with the former communist East German state - the German Democratic Republic (GDR).

Hardline policy on Turkey

-----------------

On Thursday, Germany announced a series of hardline measures against Turkey amid rapidly deteriorating relations between the two NATO partners, the Telegraph reported.

In a series of measures that could threaten the fragile Turkish economy, German Foreign Minister Sigmar[ZG1] Gabriel issued tough new travel advice for Germans on visiting the country, and ordered a review of export credit guarantees for German companies investing in Turkey.

He also said Germany would seek a review of €630m (£560m) of aid Turkey currently receives each year from the EU, and of Turkey’s partial membership of the customs union.

Gabriel described the measures as a complete “realignment” of German policy towards the government of Erdogan.

German chancellor Angela Merkel backed the measures, describing them as “necessary and unavoidable” in a statement.

The dramatic escalation follows the arrest of Steudtner, a German human rights activist working with Amnesty International, in Turkey.

Gabriel cut short his holiday and returned to Berlin for emergency meetings after the Turkish authorities announced this week that Steudtner is facing terror charges.

Turkey earlier rejected an official demand for Steudtner’s release, calling it “unacceptable” and accusing Germany of “diplomatic rudeness” and interfering with the Turkish judiciary.

“The independent Turkish judiciary must be trusted,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. But Gabriel on Thursday described the allegations against Steudtner as “offensive and absurd”.

The human rights campaigner was arrested alongside five other activists at a conference on digital security near Istanbul, together with the local head of Amnesty International.

Turkish media have claimed Steudtner is an MI6 agent and was plotting a new coup attempt.