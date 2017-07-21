WHO sees high risk from Kenya cholera outbreak

Outbreak in Yemen, far from under control

An outbreak of cholera in Kenya poses a high risk to the region and a moderate threat globally, the World Health Organization said on Friday, adding that Yemen's cholera outbreak also is far from being controlled.

The spread of the disease has surged since April, affecting the Kenyan capital Nairobi, a major hub for conferences in Africa, and the large refugee camps of Dadaab and Kakuma.

The world body made the announcement after delegates at two international conferences were hit, Reuters reported.

The disease, which is spread by ingesting fecal matter, hit 146 at a conference in Nairobi on June 22, and a further 136 people at the China Trade Fair on July 10-12, one of whom died.

In total, the disease, which causes acute watery diarrhea and can kill within hours if not treated, registered 1,216 suspected cases and 14 deaths between the start of the year and July 17.

"The risk of the current outbreak is assessed as high at national and regional levels and moderate at global level," WHO said in a disease outbreak news item.

Cholera is reported in Kenya every year but large cyclical epidemics normally come every five to seven years, it said.

Kenya holds elections for the presidency, the legislature and local seats on Aug. 8.

Cholera to spread with rains

------------

The WHO said Yemen's cholera outbreak may be further exacerbated by the rainy season, even if the rate of new cases appears to be slowing in some hotspots.

Oxfam projected the number could rise to more than 600,000 cases, "the largest ever recorded in any country in a single year since records began", exceeding Haiti in 2011.

Nigel Timmins, the charity's humanitarian director who has just returned from the country, said: "Cholera has spread unchecked in a country already on its knees after two years of war and which is teetering on the brink of famine. For many people, weakened by war and hunger, cholera is the knockout blow."

The WHO reported 368,207 suspected cases and 1,828 deaths in the Arabian Peninsula country since late April.

"Every day we have 5,000 more Yemenis falling sick with symptoms of acute watery diarrhoea or cholera," WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a news briefing in Geneva.

Millions are malnourished in Yemen where famine looms, the United Nations says. Saudi Arabia launched its deadly campaign against Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh.

Surveillance data "confirms a slight decline in suspected cases over the past two weeks" in some of the most affected governorates - Amanat Al Asimah, Amran and Sana'a, Chaib said.

But great caution was called for as there is a backlog in reporting and data is still being analyzed, she said.

Oxfam, which is based in Britain, said Yemen's rainy season from July to September would increase the risk of the disease spreading further through water contaminated with faeces.

The WHO did not provide its latest planning figure.

"The fighting is hugely exacerbating the ability to stop this epidemic of cholera. The kind of disintegration of the health system in Yemen as a result of the conflict at a time of cholera is an absolutely lethal combination," UN human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told Friday's briefing.