Iranian GR wrestlers claim Asian cadet title

Iran’s Cadet Greco-Roman wrestling team was crowned Asian champion having claimed three gold medals, five silvers and one bronze. Photo by: ALIREZA AKBARI/iawf.ir

Sports Desk

Iran’s men were crowned champion in the 2017 Asian Cadet [Greco-Roman] Wrestling Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, clinching nine medals including three golds.

On Friday, Iran’s Ali Kabiri outpowered his Chinese opponent in the 69kg final to win the gold medal.

Kabiri’s fellow countrymen, Milad Rezanejad (50kg) and Mohsen Madhani (58kg), also sealed two silvers on the final day of the competitions after they suffered defeats in the finals against wrestlers from Kirghizstan and Kazakhstan, respectively.

On the first day of the competitions, Iranian wrestlers stole the headlines after they garnered six medals, two of which were golds.

Mohammad Hosseinvand outmuscled the Kirghiz contestant in the 54kg final to claim the top spot. The other Iran’s gold medal on the first day went to Mojtaba Hosseini in the 100kg bouts who defeated Kyrgyz wrestler in the final.

Although Iran’s Mostafa Kayed-Khordeh (63kg), Mehran Sa’adatifar (76kg) and Mohammad Nosrati (85kg) did their best, they failed to emerge victorious in the final matches to settle for three silver medals.

Iran’s sole bronze medal in the tournament went to Mohammad Kariminia who came out victorious against the Kyrgyz wrestler in the battle for the third place of the 42kg contests.

Iran topped the overall standings of the competitions claiming 87 points with Kazakhstan and Kirghizstan finishing second and third respectively after collecting 77 and 75 points.

The Greco Roman competitions of the tournament were held on July 20 and 21.