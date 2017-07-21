Iranians bag five world para athletics medals

On Thursday evening, Iran’s Paralympian athlete Hamed Amiri competed in the men's shot put F55 contests at Olympic Stadium and recorded a throw of 11.17m to get the bronze medal, Press TV reported.
Bulgaria’s 26-year-old Ruzhdi Ruzhdi featured an inspiring display of athletic skills and threw the shot 12.47m to snatch gold. Lech Stoltman from Poland came second with a throw of 11.37m.
In the men's javelin throw F12/F13 division, Iranian pitcher Sajjad Nikparast earned the silver medal with her best effort of 61.88m on Wednesday evening.