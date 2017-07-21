Iranians bag five world para athletics medals

Iran’s Hamed Amiri won the bronze medal in the men's shot put F55 contests in the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships with the best record of 11.17m in London, England.

Iranian athletes collected five more medals in the ongoing 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London, England, to take the Islamic Republic’s medal tally to twelve.

On Thursday evening, Iran’s Paralympian athlete Hamed Amiri competed in the men's shot put F55 contests at Olympic Stadium and recorded a throw of 11.17m to get the bronze medal, Press TV reported.

Bulgaria’s 26-year-old Ruzhdi Ruzhdi featured an inspiring display of athletic skills and threw the shot 12.47m to snatch gold. Lech Stoltman from Poland came second with a throw of 11.37m.

In the men's javelin throw F12/F13 division, Iranian pitcher Sajjad Nikparast earned the silver medal with her best effort of 61.88m on Wednesday evening.