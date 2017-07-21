Iranian forces kill three terrorists in northwest of country

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) forces killed three terrorists and wounded four others in the country’s northwest border on Thursday evening.

The IRGC’s Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada' Base in a statement on Friday said that the terrorists intended to carry out operations inside the country, but the IRGC forces successfully managed to thwart their plots, IRNA reported.

The statement added that one of the Iranian forces was martyred and another one was wounded in the clashes with terrorists.

The remaining terrorists fled to the other side of the border after failing to stage the operation.

The base described the gang as linked with “the global arrogance,” and enlisted by foreign spy services.

In April, 11 Iranian border guards lost their lives and three others sustained injuries in an attack near the border town of Mirjaveh. The Pakistan-based so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The assailants fled back to Pakistan, prompting Iran to warn that it reserved the right to hit them where they were if Islamabad did not take action.

Also on Thursday, the Ground Forces’ Commander, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said Iran's fight against terrorists was not limited to evicting them from the country's borders and stretched far beyond.

On June 7, gunmen mounted assaults on Iran’s Parliament and the Mausoleum of late Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini, leaving 18 people dead and over 50 others wounded. Both attacks were claimed by the Daesh terrorist group.

The IRGC responded with a missile strike, which pummeled Daesh positions in Syria, killing more than 170 Daesh elements and inflicting heavy damage on their weaponry and communication systems.