RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0629 GMT July 21 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197034
Published: 1540 GMT 21 Jul 2017

India’s crude purchases from Iran dropped in June

India’s crude purchases from Iran dropped in June
MARIANNA PARRAGA & MIRCELY GUANIPA/REUTERS

Latest shipping figures show India's crude oil purchases from Iran in June dropped drastically but instead increased significantly from Venezuela as well as Iraq and Egypt.

Figures released by Reuters showed imports by India's Essar refiner from Iran in June stood at 122,000 barrels per day (bpd) — down 32 percent from May when purchases were an average of 180,000 bpd, Press TV reported.

The decline in imports from Iran was largely offset by a huge rise in purchases from Venezuela.

The Latin American nation, as Reuters figures showed, sold 137,000 bpd to Essar in June — up 107 percent from May (66,000 bpd).

Egypt also sold 36,000 bpd of oil to Essar in June — up 106 percent from the month before when Cairo shipped only 17,000 bpd to India.

The largest increase was recorded in purchases from Iraq which sold the Indian refiner an average of 72,000 bpd — up 115 percent compared to May when shipment figures were 33,000 bpd.

India, as Reuters figures show, is not buying any oil from Saudi Arabia — one of Iran's biggest market rivals.

India's State Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier informed lawmakers that Iran had offered a credit period of 60 days for oil purchases in the current fiscal year.

In 2016-17, Iran had offered 90 days credit period.

He did not elaborate, based on a report by Reuters.

India's state refiners have cut oil import plans from Iran by a quarter in the year to March 2018, sources earlier told Reuters.

   
KeyWords
India’s
crude
purchases
IranDaily
 
Resource: Press TV
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0844 sec