Iran willing to transfer modern technology to Afghanistan

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran is ready to transfer modern technology to Afghanistan and cooperate with the Afghan government in conducting mining exploration and processing minerals, said the managing director of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMMIDRO) on Friday.

Speaking in a meeting with a delegation from the Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, Mehdi Karbasian added Iran is willing to facilitate Afghanistan's development as a friend and neighboring country, IRNA reported.

He said currently, the geographical location of Sangan Iron Ore Complex (SIOC) in the southeastern Iranian province of Khorasan Razavi provides the two countries with favorable opportunities to expand cooperation because of its proximity of the common border to which the Afghan side can have easy access and, thus, can create a link between the two states.

The IMMIDRO chief further voiced Iran's willingness to set up a joint factory in its eastern neighbor, adding, "Afghanistan possesses huge iron ore resources and we are fully ready to complete exploration activities carried out by Afghan firms and process the mined iron ore in that country."

Since Iran sits on rich gas resources it can process the iron ore extracted from Afghan mines into ingots in its territory, he added.

Karbasian called on private Iranian companies to cooperate in such projects, saying the Iranian government will support them in such ventures.

Expressing Iran's interest in setting up a minerals research center in Afghanistan, he said, "The common border between the two countries has high mining potentials. Constructing Tehran-Herat railway will be in the interest of the two states as it would facilitate transportation of minerals between the two countries."

Speaking in the same meeting, Acting Director of Afghanistan Geological Survey Taher Rezai expressed satisfaction with Iran's cooperation with the Afghan government in the field of transferring its mining technology to his country.

He said both countries have abundant natural resources, adding Afghan officials can use Iran as a role model in developing mining industries.

He cited security issues as the main obstacle to his country's efforts to reach macroeconomic targets, adding to compensate for the country's industrial and economic underdevelopment, the Afghan government has dispatched numerous delegations to Iran to visit the country's capacities in related sectors.