Belarussian official: Trade between Minsk, Tehran hits record high

Trade exchanges between Minsk and Tehran showed a significant growth this year compared to the figure for last year, said the chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.

In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador Mostafa Oveisi on Thursday, Vladimir Andreichenko said trade between the two countries reached $50 million during the first four months of 2017, IRNA reported.

The figure is equal to the total value of exchanges between the two states in 2016, he added, stressing that the level of trade ties between Belarus and Iran has been unprecedented.

During the meeting, the two officials also discussed political, economic and commercial issues and explored ways to develop parliamentary ties between Iran and Belarus.