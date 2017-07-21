ISPA: Three-month raw steel exports up 67 percent

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran's raw steel exports during mid-March-mid-June witnessed a 67-percent growth compared to the figure for the same three months of last year, according to a report by Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) announced.

During this period, Iran exported 1.67 million tons of raw steel whereas the figure for the same period in 2016 was 1.016 million tons, IRNA reported.

Of this year's total exports, 751,000 tons pertained to billet and bloom. Last year, the figure stood at 712,000 tons, down by five percent compared to the figure for the current year.

Slab exports during March 21-May 21, amounted to 944,000 tons indicating a 211-percent growth against the amount for the same period of last year, which was 304,000 tons.

In addition, exports of steel products, including iron girder, round bar and hot rolled sheet, in the same time-span in the current year, reached 300,000 tons — down 58 percent from the figure for the same duration of last year, which was 715,000 tons.

In this period, round bar exports, standing at 187,000 tons, accounted for the biggest part of Iran's overseas sales of steel products. The figure stood at 68,000 tons in the same period last year which is 175 percent lower than the amount for the current year.

During the 93 day-period of this year, overseas sales of other steel products reached 17,000 tons, indicating a 55-percent growth against the figure for the corresponding period of last year.

Galvanized sheet exports amounted to 11,000 tons, showing a 22-percent increase compared to the figure for the same period a year ago, which was 9,000 tons.

In the three-month period in 2017, Iran exported 47,000 tons of iron girder indicating no change from the figure for the same time-span a year earlier.

In this duration, Iran sold 34,000 tons and 4,000 tons of hot and cold roll sheets, respectively. The figures are 93 percent and 94 percent lower than last year's which were 512,000 tons and 68,000 tons.

In the 62-day period ending June 21, Iran imported 6,000 tons of raw steel, showing a decline of 81 percent compared to the figure for the same duration ending June 20, 2016, which was 32,000 tons.

Also, in the same time-span last year, billet and bloom imports and slab purchases stood at 5,000 tons and 1,000 tons, respectively. Although slab imports did not change year-on-year, those of billet and bloom decreased 84-percent compared to the imports of the product in the same duration in 2016 which stood at 31,000 tons.

During March 21-June 21, 2017, Iran imported 623,000 tons of steel products — down by 14 percent year-on-year.

Last year, the country imported 722,000 of steel products during the same number of days.

In the same period this year, iron girder with 13,000 tons had the highest share among Iranian imports of steel products. Last year, Iran imported 10,000 tons of the product in the same time-span, 30 percent lower than this year.

Iran's steel exports is expected to reach 8 million tons and 15 million tons by March 2018 and 2025, respectively.