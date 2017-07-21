IAEA chief praises Tehran constructive cooperation

Araqchi: US poisoning atmosphere for global business community

Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano praised Tehran for its constructive cooperation with the agency and fulfilling its obligations under the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He made the comments in a meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Abbas Araqchi in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Thursday.

Araqchi and Amano exchanged views about the latest efforts to implement the deal as well as ways to boost cooperation between Tehran and the IAEA.

The meeting was held ahead of the eighth session of the JCPOA joint commission, a group tasked with monitoring commitments to the nuclear deal, which was slated to be held on Friday in Vienna.

The seventh session of the JCPOA joint commission was held in Vienna in late April.

After the meeting with Amano, the Iranian official said that Iran could resort to its own options if the mechanisms featured in its nuclear agreement with world powers, including the US, fail to force other parties to live up to their end of the bargain.

The committee comprises representatives of the signatories to the deal and regularly meets in the Austrian capital.

In an interview with Press TV, Araqchi criticized the US for poisoning the atmosphere for the global business community seeking to work with Iran in the post-JCPOA era.

“Unfortunately, it has become a bad habit [for] the US. Whenever they do their commitments, for example they extend their waivers, which is their responsibility [as part of] the JCPOA, they add some poison to that by adding new names” to their sanctions list, he said.

Iran and the P5+1 group of countries – the US, the UK, France, Russia, and China plus Germany – inked the deal in July 2015. It lifted nuclear related sanctions on Iran, which, in turn, put certain limits on its nuclear program.

The IAEA has invariably certified Iran’s commitment to its contractual obligations since January 2016, when the deal took effect.

The US, however, has prevented the deal from fully yielding. Washington has refused to offer global financial institutions the guarantees that they would not be hit by American punitive measures for transactions with Iran.

Since US President Donald Trump’s January inauguration, Washington has, on three occasions, slapped sanctions on Iran over its national missile program.

Iran has reacted by sanctioning some American entities. It has also raised the issue of the US lack of commitment at meetings of the Joint Commission.