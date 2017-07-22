Moms with postnatal depression more likely to have difficult children

Mothers with postnatal depression are more likely to have difficult children, new research revealed.

Sufferers of the mental health condition who are insensitive towards their children are more likely to have youngsters with difficult temperaments, a study found, dailymail.co.uk.

Researchers believe mothers who respond to their children's needs, even if they are battling depression, teach their youngsters how to regulate negative emotions.

Families with effective communication where everyone is involved in raising the children may also aid infant's self-regulation, they found.

Lead author Dr. Stephanie Parade from Brown University, said: “Maternal postpartum depression was only associated with persistently difficult infant temperament. This work underscores the importance of supporting families in the postpartum period.”

Thousands of women with postnatal depression are being failed by GPs and midwives, a report warned last month.

It revealed how half of new mothers experience mental health problems either during their pregnancy or within the first year after the birth.

Yet, 42 percent are not diagnosed or offered help by their GP, midwife or another health professional.

Some claim doctors did not have time to talk to them properly or dismissed their concerns as normal for mothers.

The research was carried out by the National Childbirth Trust, which said the failures were having a devastating impact on women and their young families.

The charity also highlighted inadequacies in the six-week check-up – the routine GP appointment offered to all new mothers after the birth.

Researchers from Brown University analyzed 147 families with children younger than 30 months.

The children's temperaments were assessed at eight, 15 and 30 months old.

Mothers were interviewed to determine whether they suffered from depression.

The families were observed to assess their function and the mother's sensitivity.

Results revealed that depressed mothers who are insensitive towards their children are more likely to have youngsters with difficult temperaments.

Dr. Parade said: “Maternal postpartum depression was only associated with persistently difficult infant temperament.”

The researchers believe mothers who respond to their children's needs, even if they are battling depression themselves, teach their youngsters how to regulate negative emotions.

Families with effective communication where everyone is involved in raising the children may also aid infant's self-regulation, the researchers add.

Dr. Parade added: “This work underscores the importance of supporting families in the postpartum period.”