Public borrowing increased in June as higher interest rates on Government debt pushed the deficit reduction plan into reverse.

The deficit climbed to £6.9 billion last month, up £2 billion compared with June 2016, telegraph.co.uk wrote.

In this financial year so far the government has already borrowed £22.8 billion, a rise of £1.9 billion on the same period of last year.

The national debt now stands at £1.75 trillion, when excluding the bank bailouts, which is equivalent to 87.4 percent of GDP, a record high.

The Government’s tax haul is on the rise as the economy grows — so far this financial year current tax receipts have come in at £164.2 billion, up 4.7 percent on the £156.8 billion raised last year.

However, total current spending has risen by 5.6 percent to £176.7 billion, so the Government has had to borrow more to plug that widening gap.

Higher interest payments on the national debt were a particularly large cost.

Financing the debt cost £4.9 billion in June alone, a rise of more than £1 billion from £3.7 billion in the same month of 2016.

Higher inflation is driving this as bond payments linked to the price index rise as inflation takes off.

“While nominal gilt yields remain relatively low, rising inflation means that the Exchequer is facing higher costs from its index-linked issues. This is set to be an ongoing factor in the public finances this year,” said economist Philip Shaw at Investec.

“The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates that each one percent increase in inflation costs the government an additional £4.1 billion in debt interest. Our inflation (retail price index) forecasts show a 2.4 percentage point rise over 2017/18 as a whole, implying higher interest payments of £9.8 billion. This is before the cost of servicing this year’s deficit and any changes from rolling over maturing debt.”

The OBR had anticipated a rise in borrowing this year in its March forecasts, so the deterioration in public finances is not a major surprise - though it is still uncomfortable for the Government, which is facing calls to increase spending more, even in the face of rising borrowing.

“Our national debt, at £65,000 for every household, is still too high and leaves us vulnerable to any future shocks,” said a Treasury spokesperson.

“That is why we have a credible fiscal plan to get debt falling and deliver the sound public finances needed for a stronger economy and higher living standards.”