Humans will colonize Mars by 2040

Buzz Aldrin has said that humans need to find a planet to colonize quickly, and has highlighted Mars as humanity’s next step believing it is achievable by the 2040s.

The former astronaut and second person to walk on the moon, after Apollo 11 mission commander Neil Armstrong, said that it is time for humans to conquer the solar system, according to express.co.uk.

In an interview with Futurism, Dr. Aldrin said, “Human beings are meant to be inquisitive. We’re meant to be achievers, implying that the solar system is ours for the taking.

“One of the things that makes space exploration so exciting is that the possibilities are endless.

“Mars is the next actionable step for us — we have never been closer to knowing and exploring another planet. Plus, I believe that Mars has realistic potential for colonization.

“Now is the time to start thinking seriously about what life on Mars might look like in the future.

“I believe we can have the first Human Martians at Mars by 2040.”

Aldrin has been busy recently, helping to create a virtual reality trip to Mars which sees the user wear a headset which immerses them in a voyage to the Red Planet, narrated by the former NASA astronaut.

The 87-year-old hopes that this will help people prepare for the experience before Mars trips become affordable.

Aldrin added, “We have a long way to go before trips to space are widely affordable for everyone.

“Luckily AR/VR technology is here now.”

While Aldrin has said that a Mars colonization is achievable by 2040, tech billionaire Elon Musk is more ambitious and said that he hopes to get people to the Red Planet by the 2030s.

Last year, the SpaceX CEO said that can be accomplished in about 10 years, maybe sooner, maybe nine years.