Indian fire kills young Kashmiri man

Kashmiri Muslims run after Indian government forces fired tear smoke shells during the funeral of Tanveer Ahmed Pala in Beerwah town in the central Kashmir’s Budgam district on July 21, 2017. /AFP

Indian soldiers have opened fire at Muslim worshippers during clashes outside a mosque in Kashmir, killing a man and wounding another, police and witnesses say.

According to Indian police and local resident, the incident happened near the main mosque in the western Beerwah town, situated in the Budgam district of Indian-controlled Kashmir, where Muslim worshippers had gathered to perform Friday prayers, PRESSTV reported.

New Delhi’s police accused the crowds of pelting rocks at soldiers. Police also said, “The violence erupted after a firecracker was hurled at the soldiers and the loud noise was mistaken for a grenade.”

“Because of bang the army men thought a grenade was hurled and they retaliated,” said a police press statement.

Witnesses, however, gave a different account, saying the army was shooting indiscriminately and only a few rocks had been hurled, none of which hit the soldiers.

The victim was identified as Tanveer Ahmed Pala, a tailor in his mid-20s. He was hit by multiple bullets and lost his life on the way to the hospital.

An Indian paramilitary trooper cordons off a road with barbed wire in Srinagar on July 21, 2017. /AFP

The killing triggered widespread protests in the town as hundreds carrying the slain man’s body chanted slogans against Indian rule and demanded the departure of the Indian army from Kashmir.

The protesters also called for a march by Kashmiri people to the United Nations office in Srinagar, the region’s main city.

Police fired tear gas and shotgun pellets to quell the protest, with no reports of injuries. The move prompted armed police and paramilitary soldiers in riot gear to patrol streets and block roads with razor wire and steel barricades.

Tensions are high in the Indian-administrated Kashmir region, where the Muslim-majority population stages regular protests against Indian rule.