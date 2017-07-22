Four nutrition lies ruining your health

With scientific research drawing new conclusions all the time, it’s hard to keep up with what we should be eating.

Is butter bad for us or not? Should we still be drinking smoothies and juices if they’re so sugary?

So many questions, so much confusion, according to independent.co.uk.

But there are certain rules many of us believe that it turns out are completely false and could be hindering our health.

We spoke to registered nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert to find out five of the most common nutrition lies and what the truth really is.

Eating too many eggs

Many people fear eating too many eggs because they’re high in cholesterol, which has been believed to increase the risk of heart disease.

But despite their high cholesterol levels, Lambert explains that eggs don’t actually raise the bad cholesterol in the blood.

She said, “In fact, eggs consistently lead to elevated levels of the High-density lipoproteins (HDL) cholesterol, which is linked to a reduced risk of many diseases.

“Eggs are in fact a faultless food, given they’re high in protein, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and unique antioxidants — a claim few foods can make.

“Eggs contain all the essential amino acids (building blocks of protein) in the right ratios, so our bodies are well equipped to make full use of the protein in them.

“Eggs also score high in satiety which measures the ability of foods to induce feelings of fullness.”

The general consensus nowadays is that eating up to three whole eggs a day is perfectly fine and although there’s no proof that eating more is bad for you, it’s something that hasn’t been researched enough yet.

Vegetable oils are healthy

According to Lambert, the claim that vegetable oils are healthy couldn’t be further from the truth.

Previous studies have shown that polyunsaturated fats lower your risk of heart disease and this is the main reason people think vegetable oils, such as sunflower oil, are good for you.

Lambert said, “However, it is important to realize that there are different types of polyunsaturated fats, mainly omega-3 and omega-6.

“While we get omega-3 from fish and grass-fed animals, the main sources of omega-6 fatty acids are processed seed and vegetable oils.

“Importantly, we need to get omega-3 and omega-6 in a certain balance and all too many people are eating too little omega-3 and too much omega-6.”

These seed and vegetable oils are associated with a significantly increased risk of heart disease, which is now the biggest killer in the world.

The main reason vegetable oils are dangerous is because they’re subjected to toxic chemicals when being processed.

Lambert said, “If you want to lower your risk of disease, eat your omega-3 but avoid the refined seed and vegetable oils.

“Again importantly, this does not apply to other plant oils like coconut oil and olive oil which are typically low in omega-6 and extremely healthy in moderation.”

Meat is bad

A lot of the meat on our supermarket shelves today is miles away from what our ancestors ate — animals are reared in captivity and the meat is highly processed.

This means that some meat can have a negative effect on your health, but not all meat is created equal.

It’s perfectly fine to eat unprocessed, properly cooked red meat once a week, as it’s rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and loaded with healthy proteins and fats that have profound effects on our health.

All calories are equal

Some people say that if you want to lose weight, you simply need to create a calorie deficit. But that’s not true. What you eat is more important than the number of calories you’re consuming.

Lambert said, “Different foods go through different metabolic pathways in the body and the foods we eat can directly impact the hormones that regulate when and how much we eat, as well as the amount of calories we burn.”

Eating protein will reduce your appetite in comparison to the same amount of calories from fat and carbs because protein is high on the satiety index, which keeps you full.