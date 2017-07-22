Minneapolis police chief quits over death of Australian woman

A US police chief has resigned amid an uproar over the officer-involved fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian bride-to-be.

Minneapolis police chief Janee Harteau had been under pressure over her handling of the shooting death of 40-year-old Justine Damond last Saturday night, PRESSTV wrote.

The city's Mayor Betsy Hodges said, “She asked for the police chief's resignation Friday and that Harteau had tendered it.”

"I've lost confidence in the chief's ability to lead us further. And from the many conversations I've had with people around our city, especially this week, it is clear that she has lost the confidence of the people of Minneapolis as well," Hodges said in a statement.

Chaos erupted at a press conference Friday night as the mayor nominated a new police chief. Protesters also called for Hodges to immediately step down.

As the mayor was delivering her statement, one man began shouting her down, saying, “We do not want you as mayor.”

"Your leadership has been very ineffective, and if you don't remove yourself, we're going to put somebody in place to remove you,” he shouted.

As Hodges left the room, the demonstrators chanted, “Bye Bye Betsy!” Some of the protesters also carried signs with the phrases, "Messy Betsy" and "You are next," according to The Associated Press.

Protesters also took to the streets for a second day in a row on Friday in downtown Minneapolis, following a march Thursday night on the streets of Damond's neighborhood to the south of downtown.

People march down Washburn Avenue on July 20, 2017 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. /AFP

In announcing her resignation, Harteau said that she wanted to let a fresh set of leadership eyes see what more can be done to improve the police department.

The mayor has announced the nomination of Assistant Police Chief Medaria Arradondo as Harteau's replacement.

Australia has demanded answers over the death of Damond, who was killed near her home by a single gunshot wound shortly after she called police to report a possible assault on Saturday night.

Police said responding Officer Matthew Harrity had apparently been startled by a loud noise just before Damond approached the police car, prompting his partner Mohamed Noor to fire the fatal shot.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave.

According to an investigation by The Washington Post, US police shoot and kill about 1,000 people a year.