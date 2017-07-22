Persepolis beat Naft 3-0 to win Super Cup

Tehran’s powerhouse Persepolis hammered Naft of Tehran 3-0, to win Iran’s Super Cup at the Azadi Stadium.

In early stages of the game, Persepolis missed a number of chances before striker Ali Alipour struck a low shot to take the lead in the 18th minute.

That was how the match ended in the first period, but almost midway through the 2nd, Mohsen Mosalman unleashed a superb left-footed drive, to put Persepolis 2-0 up.

Seven minutes from time, Siamak Nemati was brought-down with a reckless tackle in the box, before Farshad Ahmadzadeh sent Naft’s keeper the wrong way to wrap up the 3-0 victory for the Reds.

Perspolis will next take-on Foolad Khuzestan in their opening game of the new season on July.