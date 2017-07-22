RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0334 GMT July 22 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197083
Published: 0840 GMT 22 Jul 2017

Persepolis beat Naft 3-0 to win Super Cup

Persepolis beat Naft 3-0 to win Super Cup
TASNIM

Tehran’s powerhouse Persepolis hammered Naft of Tehran 3-0, to win Iran’s Super Cup at the Azadi Stadium.

In early stages of the game, Persepolis missed a number of chances before striker Ali Alipour struck a low shot to take the lead in the 18th minute.

That was how the match ended in the first period, but almost midway through the 2nd, Mohsen Mosalman unleashed a superb left-footed drive, to put Persepolis 2-0 up.

Seven minutes from time, Siamak Nemati was brought-down with a reckless tackle in the box, before Farshad Ahmadzadeh sent Naft’s keeper the wrong way to wrap up the 3-0 victory for the Reds.

http://217.218.67.233//photo/20170722/03ac45b2-2cec-4074-acd4-93c9314f937f.jpg

Perspolis will next take-on Foolad Khuzestan in their opening game of the new season on July.

PRESSTV
Download
   
KeyWords
Football
Persepolis
Naft
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0801 sec