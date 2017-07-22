Iran launches mass production line of "Sayyad 3" missile

Iran inaugurated the mass production line of the domestically-developed Sayyad (Hunter) 3 missile.

Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan, and Brigadier General Farzad Esmaili, the commander of the Iranian Army’s Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base, participated in the inauguration ceremony on Saturday, Press TV reported.

During the ceremony, some of the projectiles, which have been indigenously designed and produced by experts at the Defense Ministry’s Aerospace Industries, were also handed over to the air base.

The Iranian defense chief said the missile could fly as far as 120 kilometers, and reach an altitude of 27 kilometers. It has been so designed to counter aerial threats within medium and long ranges, he added.

“Sayyad 3 Missile has been designed based on the world’s latest technologies,” Dehqan noted.

The missile, he said, “can engage different types of threats, such as radar evasive fighter planes, unmanned aerial vehicles, cruise missiles, helicopters, as well as various types of modern aircraft of high maneuvering capabilities and speed... within the sphere of its operation.”

He said Sayyad 3 had been fitted with combined maneuvering capability, advanced surveillance apparatuses, infrared capability, and state-of-the-art features against electronic warfare tactics.

Esmaili announced that the missile “joins the country’s Integrated Air Defense System today.”