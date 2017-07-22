Iran: US threats stemming from “hegemonic” nature, “unacceptable”

Political Desk

Iran rejected as “unacceptable” recent US threats against Tehran which called for the release of American detainees in the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said these threats stem from Washington’s “meddlesome” and “hegemonic” nature, IRNA reported.

He said Iran’s judicial system is a democratic and independent body which acts on the basis of the country’s laws.

US President Donald Trump warned that Iran would face “new and serious consequences” unless all detained American citizens were released and returned, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

Trump urged Iran to return Robert Levinson, an American former law enforcement officer who allegedly disappeared more than 10 years ago in Iran, and demanded that Tehran release businessman Siamak Namazi and his father, Baquer, Reuters reported.

Qasemi said the American citizens are facing allegations which must be dealt on the basis of the Islamic Republic’s laws.

He reiterated that Levinson travelled to Iran years ago adding that Tehran has no information about his fate after he left the country.

The official also urged the US to immediately release Iranians who are held in American prisons.

The US statement capped a week of rhetoric against Tehran. On Tuesday, Washington slapped new economic sanctions against Iran over its ballistic missile program and claimed that Tehran's activities in the Middle East undercut any "positive contributions" coming from the 2015 nuclear accord.

Those measures signaled that the Trump administration was seeking to put more pressure on Iran while keeping in place an agreement between Tehran and six world powers to end all sanctions against Tehran.

Friday's statement said Trump and his administration were "redoubling efforts" to bring back all Americans detained abroad.

An Iranian court sentenced 46-year-old Siamak Namazi and his father Baqer Namazi to 10 years in prison each on charges of spying and cooperating with the United States.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) detained Siamak in October 2015 while he was visiting family in Tehran, relatives said.

The IRGC arrested the father, a former Iranian provincial governor and former UNICEF official, in February last year, family members said.

Levinson, a former agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and for the Drug Enforcement Administration, disappeared after leaving Iran in 2007 and the US government has a $5 million reward for information leading to his safe return.

An Iranian court sentenced Xiyue Wang, a Chinese-born US citizen graduate student from Princeton University, to 10 years in jail on spying charges, Iran’s judiciary spokesman said on Sunday.

“Iran is responsible for the care and wellbeing of every United States citizen in its custody,” the White House said in the statement.

Separately, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf bin Alawi on Friday.

Washington has in the past sought Oman’s mediation to help in securing the release of detained Americans abroad. Last year American prisoners held captive by Yemen Houthi fighters were released after Omani mediation.