Iran detains Saudi vessel in Persian Gulf

Political Desk

Iranian security forces seized a Saudi fishing boat which trespassed Iran’s waters in Persian Gulf on Friday.

An official in Bushehr Province’s Fishery Department said on Saturday the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) detained the boat near Farsi Island in the Persian Gulf, IRNA reported.

Ardeshir Yar-Ahmadi added that the IRGC forces also arrested five fishermen of Indian nationality.

He said that it’s the second time that Iranian forces have detained a Saudi boat in Iran’s waters in recent weeks.

The incident came after Saudi border guards opened fire on Iranian fishing boats in the Persian Gulf in June, killing a fisherman and arresting three others.

Iran urged Saudi Arabia to release the trio, who Tehran said had legal documents but lost their way.

Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia worsened after a deadly human crush occurred during Hajj rituals in Mina, near Mecca in September 2015.

The Islamic Republic officials blamed the incompetence of Saudi officials for the incident, which, according to Iran, killed 4,700 people, including 465 Iranian nationals.

Mutual ties deteriorated further when Riyadh executed prominent Saudi Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr in January 2016. Saudi Arabia unilaterally severed its diplomatic ties with Iran after protests in front of its diplomatic premises in the cities of Tehran and Mashhad against Nimr’s execution.