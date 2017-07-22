Lavrov says US continues to support militant groups in Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday he thinks the United States continues to support militant groups in Syria.

"I understand that the US supports much more groups than just the ones, which were announced as being left without the American weapons," he said in an interview with NBC News.

The Russian foreign minister disagreed with the host who said the United States’ decision to stop supporting Syrian militant groups could be seen as a concession to Russia. "This decision was made a few weeks before the meeting of G20 [when the two countries’ leaders had their first personal meeting, which among other things focused on the situation in Syria]," he argued, TASS reported.

The top Russian diplomat refrained from commenting on Washington’s statements on its cessation of support to a number of groups in Syria, saying only what matters most is to develop a common approach to the resolution of the Syrian crisis.

"We certainly concentrate on the de-escalation zones, which are designed to stop the fighting between the government and the armed opposition. For them not to attack each other, and hopefully for them to concentrate entirely on fighting ISIL (terror organization, which is outlawed in Russia). Therefore, the logic of the opposition and the government to sign a cease-fire, to enter into cessation of hostilities arrangement is very much our logic," Lavrov stressed.

Covert program ‘ends’

US Special Operations Commander Tony Thomas confirmed Friday that the US had ended its covert program aiding militant groups fighting against Syrian President Bashar Assad, saying the decision was made after assessing the years-long operation’s capabilities and by no means an effort to curry favor with Assad’s chief backer, Moscow, Politico reported.

“At least from what I know about that program and the decision to end it, absolutely not a sop to the Russians,” Thomas said at the Aspen Security Forum. “It was, I think, based on an assessment of the nature of the program, what we’re trying to accomplish, the viability going forward ... tough, tough decision.”

It’s unclear whether Thomas intended to confirm either the existence or the end of the program, which, as a covert operation, US officials to not publicly acknowledge. The comments appeared to take the CIA — which declined to comment — by surprise.

Thomas almost immediately tried to walk back his comments after leaving the stage, telling reporters he hadn’t confirmed anything and was referring only to “public reporting.”

Reports surfaced earlier this week that the Trump administration had decided to end the 2013 Obama-led program, in which the CIA armed and trained various militant groups in Syria and the region who were fighting against Assad in the country’s years-long war. Its end had not been officially confirmed before Friday.

Foreign bases

Lavrov also said that presence of any foreign troops or bases in Syria after the conflict resolution will be legitimate with the Syrians’ consent.

"After the country has been liberated, after the settlement has been reached to the satisfaction of all the Syrian ethnic, confessional and political groups, the presence of the foreign troops, of foreign bases on the soil of Syria would be only legitimate with the consent of the Syrians themselves," Lavrov said when asked about Russia’s stance on deployment of US bases and checkpoints in north Syria.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo’s concern about deployment of two Russian bases in Syria whereas the United States are reported to have deployed about a dozen shows double standards, Lavrov said.

"So if a gentleman, who represents a country (that) illegitimately have created 10 bases in Syria, is concerned very much about two bases which have been established on the basis of our intergovernmental agreement with a government that is a member of the United Nations, then something is wrong with double standards," he added.

"Not to mention that hundreds and hundreds of military bases of the United States all over the world and all around Russia seemingly do not cause any concern to Mr. Pompeo or anybody else," Lavrov said.

Syria’s government did not ask the US help in the fight against terrorists, so the presence of US troops in that country is illegitimate, he said. Russia assumes that this presence is justified by a sole goal, which is the fight against Daesh and other terrorists.

On Tuesday, Turkey’s Anadolu news agency published a map of Syria with locations of US bases and outposts. The agency said that the US had deployed troops and hardware at two bases and eight outposts in northern Syria held by Kurdish Democratic Union party.