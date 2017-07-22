Auteur Kiarostami's '24 Frames' to open FIDBA

The fourth edition of Buenos Aires International Documentary Film Festival (FIDBA) announced that '24 Frames' — the last work by the late Iranian auteur Abbas Kiarostami — will inaugurate the event.

The opening ceremony (and later screening) will take place on July 26 at in the auditorium of the UMET (Sarmiento 2037, City of Buenos Aires), cineramaplus.com.ar reported.

Kiarostami's flick had its world premiere as the special screening in the 70th Anniversary Events of the Cannes Film Festival, last May. The feature will mark the film's Continental Premiere on Wednesday.

Kiarostami died in Paris on July 4, 2016, leaving a beautiful and intense work that encompassed arts other than cinematography.

Precisely in '24 Frames', the teacher decided to establish a dialogue between photography and film — possibly his two great passions. The project originated from an artistic and metaphysical question: What happens in the moments before and after that instant immortalized by a photograph?

To respond to the question, he invented a remarkable visual device: He selected twenty photos from his personal collection, which he animated using digital tools, discreet 3D inserts and green screens. Thus, he gave new life to those images of the past and tried to rediscover the emotions he felt when he took them.

In addition to the inaugural screening, '24 Frames' will be also screened on July 29 in different sections of the festival at Cine Gaumont.

The fourth edition of the FIDBA will be held from July 24 to August 2 in three venues: Cine.AR Sala Gaumont (Av. Rivadavia 1635), Cine Cosmos (Av. Corrientes 2046) and UMET (Sarmiento 2037).

The festival is organized by FUNDOC — Foundation of High Studies in Documentary Film, and is supported by INCAA, Ministry of Culture of the Nation, UMET, Grupo Octubre, Observatory-School Documentary Film, Embassy of the United States, Embassy of Chile, Embassy of Poland, DIRAC (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile) and the National Fund of the Arts, among other entities.