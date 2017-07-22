White House spokesman Spicer out in shakeup

White House press secretary Sean Spicer abruptly resigned Friday after a major shakeup of US President Donald Trump's scandal-tainted administration, as pressure mounted from a broadening investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.

Spicer quit after Trump named Anthony Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier and one-time critic, as the new White House communications director – a role Spicer had hoped to play, AFP wrote.

Spicer was replaced by deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

In an interview with Fox News, Spicer said he stepped aside to "not have too many cooks in the kitchen" to convey Trump's message.

Spicer's resignation marked an escalation of tensions within an administration that has seen its legislative agenda falter at the same time it has been buffeted by an investigation into alleged collusion with Russia.

The Washington Post reported late Friday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions, contrary to his prior testimony, discussed campaign-related and policy matters with Russia's ambassador to Washington, citing intelligence intercepts.

The report will heap pressure on Sessions, who already was on the receiving end of a tongue-lashing by Trump over the Russia probe. The president suggested Sessions had betrayed him in stepping away from the investigation.

And in another blow, Mark Corallo – who was coordinating the Trump legal team's public response to the Russia crisis – said that he, too, had stepped down.

After months of denials, the White House was recently rocked by emails showing Donald Trump's eldest son and two top aides met with a Russian lawyer in the belief they would get dirt on the Republican billionaire's 2016 election rival, Hillary Clinton.

Spicer's decision appears to have happened quickly, with neither he nor Sanders giving any indication of changes afoot.

Spicer had "no regrets" on his way out the door, he said on Fox late Friday.

Yet he angrily lashed out at US media, claiming they were "obsessed" with Russia after US intelligence agencies said that Moscow was involved in meddling with the US presidential election Trump won.

In an expansive interview with The New York Times earlier this week, Trump plunged his White House into fresh crisis when he attacked special counsel Robert Mueller, and warned him against looking at Trump family finances.

Mueller is examining whether Trump or his aides colluded with Russia's apparent efforts to help tilt the 2016 presidential election in Trump's favor.