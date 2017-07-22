Tensions high in Palestinian territories over holy site

Abbas freezes Israel contact over Aqsa

Clashes and stabbings that left six people dead raised fears on Saturday of further Israeli-Palestinian violence as tensions mount over new security measures at a highly sensitive Beit-ul-Moqaddas holy site.

Friday's violence – clashes which left three Palestinians dead and a stabbing attack that killed three Israelis – was among the most severe in recent years, AFP wrote.

There were concerns over whether it would spark wider unrest over the Haram al-Sharif mosque compound.

The site in Beit-ul-Moqaddas’ Old City that includes the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque and Dome of the Rock has been a rallying cry for Palestinians.

Tensions have risen throughout the past week because of new Israeli security measures at the compound following a gunfight nearby that killed two Israeli policemen and three Palestinians on July 14.

The measures have included the installation of metal detectors at entrances to the site, which Palestinians reject since they view the move as Israel asserting further control over it.

Friday's main weekly Muslim prayers – which typically draw thousands to Al-Aqsa – brought the situation to a boil. Israel barred men under 50 from entering the Old City for prayers, stoking further Palestinian anger.

Clashes broke out between Israeli security forces and Palestinians around the Old City, in other parts of annexed East Beit-ul-Moqaddas and in the occupied West Bank.

Abbas freezes contacts

Three Palestinians between the ages of 17 and 20 were shot dead. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported 450 people wounded in Beit-ul-Moqaddas and the West Bank, including 170 from live or rubber bullets.

In the evening, a Palestinian stabbed four Israelis in a settlement in the West Bank, killing three of them.

The 19-year-old Palestinian was shot by an off-duty soldier and was taken to hospital.

Israeli soldiers raided the Palestinian's nearby village of Kobar overnight and arrested his brother, an army spokeswoman said. Preparations were also being made to demolish the attacker's home, a measure Israel regularly employs. Human rights groups say it amounts to collective punishment.

Amid mounting pressure to respond to the dispute over the mosque compound, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas announced late Friday he was freezing contacts with Israel.

"I, on behalf of the Palestinian leadership, announce... a freeze of all contacts with the occupation … on all levels until Israel commits to cancelling all the measures against our Palestinian people in general and Beit-ul-Moqaddas and Al-Aqsa Mosque in particular," Abbas said to applause from Palestinian officials.

On Saturday, entrances to Beit-ul-Moqaddas’ walled Old City were open, but heavy security was in place.

The metal detectors also remained at the entrance to the mosque compound.

The Haram al-Sharif is central to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It lies in East Beit-ul-Moqaddas, seized by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed in a move never recognized by the international community. It is considered the third holiest site in Islam.